Illinois lawmakers propose easier path to municipal bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Lawmakers in financially strapped Illinois have introduced a bill that would make it easier for the state’s many struggling local governments to file for Chapter 9 bankruptcy, and they have support from the newly elected governor.

Bill co-sponsor Representative Joe Sosnowski said municipalities should have more options for repairing their finances, including seeking protection from creditors without the state’s approval as currently required.

