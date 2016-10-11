Implant Sciences files for bankruptcy with deal to sell to L-3

Sensor-maker Implant Sciences Corp filed for Chapter 11 on Monday with an $117.5 million offer from L-3 Communications Corp to take over its business.

Implant, which designs systems and sensors that detect trace of amounts of explosives and drugs, said in court papers that the agreement with the communication and electronic systems provider would raise sufficient proceeds to repay creditors and give equity holders a return.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e2wWsi