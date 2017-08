Bankrupt cargo transporter International Shipholding Corp has won court approval for an all-cash offer for its specialty business assets from a company owned by its chief executive officer.

On Friday, Judge Stuart Bernstein of the Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan gave the greenlight to the $24.5 million sale to J Line Corp as well as a $24 million back-up bid for the assets by Hemisphere Logistics LLC.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2i9LvY8