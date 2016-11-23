Investor: Delay sale of bankrupt cargo firm due to Trump win

International Shipholding Corp's proposed bankruptcy auction should be delayed because President-elect Donald Trump's infrastructure plans could spur a shipping sector recovery, an investment management firm argued in court papers filed on Tuesday.

"Whether or not you are a fan of President-elect Trump, he has 'promised' to use fiscal spending to rebuild the infrastructure in this country," James Blue, president of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC, said in a 24-page letter. "This means more economic activity, more shipments of everything."

