9 months ago
Investor: Delay sale of bankrupt cargo firm due to Trump win
November 23, 2016 / 12:11 PM / 9 months ago

Investor: Delay sale of bankrupt cargo firm due to Trump win

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

International Shipholding Corp's proposed bankruptcy auction should be delayed because President-elect Donald Trump's infrastructure plans could spur a shipping sector recovery, an investment management firm argued in court papers filed on Tuesday.

"Whether or not you are a fan of President-elect Trump, he has 'promised' to use fiscal spending to rebuild the infrastructure in this country," James Blue, president of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC, said in a 24-page letter. "This means more economic activity, more shipments of everything."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2glmlGc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
