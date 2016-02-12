Yahoo says bankruptcy court can't compel it to turn over email

Yahoo Inc says U.S. bankruptcy law cannot be used to force the Internet company to turn over a user’s email messages, which are being sought in connection with the collapse of Anglo Irish Bank.

Yahoo in court papers on Wednesday argued the Stored Communications Act (SCA), the law governing disclosure of electronic communications by Internet service providers, only allows it to disclose contents of email it manages in limited circumstances. That does not include orders to do so by bankruptcy judges.

