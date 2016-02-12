FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo says bankruptcy court can't compel it to turn over email
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 12, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Yahoo says bankruptcy court can't compel it to turn over email

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Yahoo Inc says U.S. bankruptcy law cannot be used to force the Internet company to turn over a user’s email messages, which are being sought in connection with the collapse of Anglo Irish Bank.

Yahoo in court papers on Wednesday argued the Stored Communications Act (SCA), the law governing disclosure of electronic communications by Internet service providers, only allows it to disclose contents of email it manages in limited circumstances. That does not include orders to do so by bankruptcy judges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Slrk8W

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.