Massachusetts and New Mexico will not be able to press lawsuits against ITT Educational Services Inc for misrepresenting the quality of its education outside the for-profit college operator's bankruptcy, at least for the time being.

Judge James Carr of the Bankruptcy Court in Indianapolis on Tuesday temporarily denied a bid by the two states to lift the automatic stay in ITT's bankruptcy.

