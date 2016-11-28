FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong demand for bankrupt college operator ITT's real estate
November 28, 2016 / 12:21 PM / 9 months ago

Strong demand for bankrupt college operator ITT's real estate

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Interest in the real estate of ITT Educational Services Inc is high, requiring urgent court action for setting up bidding procedures, according to the trustee overseeing the bankrupt for-profit college operator's liquidation.

Chapter 7 trustee Deborah Caruso in court papers filed on Wednesday said several offers have been received since ITT filed for bankruptcy in September, making court approval of bidding procedures an "urgent" matter.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fI2Pow

