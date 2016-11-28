Strong demand for bankrupt college operator ITT's real estate

Interest in the real estate of ITT Educational Services Inc is high, requiring urgent court action for setting up bidding procedures, according to the trustee overseeing the bankrupt for-profit college operator's liquidation.

Chapter 7 trustee Deborah Caruso in court papers filed on Wednesday said several offers have been received since ITT filed for bankruptcy in September, making court approval of bidding procedures an "urgent" matter.

