9 months ago
Trustee seeks fraud probe of funds tied to bankrupt college ITT
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
December 5, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 9 months ago

Trustee seeks fraud probe of funds tied to bankrupt college ITT

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Nearly $9 million in a deposit account overseen by an entity set up by ITT Educational Services Inc to provide student loans should remain frozen because it may stem from fraud by the bankrupt, for-profit college operator, according to its trustee.

Citing allegations by federal regulators of fraud and other misdeeds, trustee Deborah Caruso argued in court papers on Thursday for having ITT's bankruptcy stay freeze the funds while she investigates.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gXO93A

