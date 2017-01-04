Former ITT students seek class status for loan relief

Five former students of ITT Educational Services Inc on Tuesday sued the bankrupt for-profit college operator, arguing it put them and some 75,000 other former students through a "costly sham" that in some cases hurt their odds of finding work.

In a 109-page complaint, the five said they want class-action status for ITT students enrolled between 2006 and 2016 who were harmed by its "extensive, widespread, and systematic deceit."

