8 months ago
Former ITT students seek class status for loan relief
#Westlaw News
January 4, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 8 months ago

Former ITT students seek class status for loan relief

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Five former students of ITT Educational Services Inc on Tuesday sued the bankrupt for-profit college operator, arguing it put them and some 75,000 other former students through a "costly sham" that in some cases hurt their odds of finding work.

In a 109-page complaint, the five said they want class-action status for ITT students enrolled between 2006 and 2016 who were harmed by its "extensive, widespread, and systematic deceit."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iCTH4n

