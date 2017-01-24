FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ITT's trustee says ex-students' bid for class status faces major hurdles
January 24, 2017 / 8:38 PM / 7 months ago

ITT's trustee says ex-students' bid for class status faces major hurdles

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

The trustee overseeing the liquidation of ITT Educational Services on Monday objected to a bid by former students of the bankrupt for-profit college operator to press a class-action lawsuit, arguing their sweeping allegations of misdeeds makes for a weak case.

The five former students in a 109-page complaint filed earlier this month called for class-action status for students enrolled between 2006 and 2016 who they said were harmed by ITT's "extensive, widespread, and systematic deceit."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jZULSQ

