ITT's trustee says ex-students' bid for class status faces major hurdles

The trustee overseeing the liquidation of ITT Educational Services on Monday objected to a bid by former students of the bankrupt for-profit college operator to press a class-action lawsuit, arguing their sweeping allegations of misdeeds makes for a weak case.

The five former students in a 109-page complaint filed earlier this month called for class-action status for students enrolled between 2006 and 2016 who they said were harmed by ITT's "extensive, widespread, and systematic deceit."

