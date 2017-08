The trustee liquidating ITT Educational Services sued Microsoft Corp on Monday to prevent the software giant from destroying data it stores for the bankrupt for-profit college operator, including emails regarding lawsuits pressed by regulators.

Of concern for Chapter 7 trustee Deborah Caruso is an agreement between ITT and Microsoft for cloud-based email services that is due to expire on May 31.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qMFuaP