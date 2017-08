A Microsoft Corp spokeswoman said on Wednesday the software giant will help the liquidation trustee for ITT Educational Services access data stored for the bankrupt for-profit college operator, including email regarding lawsuits by regulators against the defunct company.

ITT's Chapter 7 trustee had sued Microsoft on Monday to prevent it from destroying the data.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qlqugL