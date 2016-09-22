FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former staff of shuttered ITT colleges sue for 60 days' pay
September 22, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Former staff of shuttered ITT colleges sue for 60 days' pay

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Former employees of ITT Educational Services Inc sued the bankrupt for-profit college operator, seeking 60 days' of pay for thousands of coworkers who received pink slips earlier this month.

The three former employees filed the adversary proceeding in Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday after their similar class-action lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Delaware was stayed by ITT filing on Friday for Chapter 7 liquidation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2d0NP0Z

