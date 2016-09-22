Former staff of shuttered ITT colleges sue for 60 days' pay

(Reuters) - Former employees of ITT Educational Services Inc sued the bankrupt for-profit college operator, seeking 60 days' of pay for thousands of coworkers who received pink slips earlier this month.

The three former employees filed the adversary proceeding in Bankruptcy Court on Tuesday after their similar class-action lawsuit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Delaware was stayed by ITT filing on Friday for Chapter 7 liquidation.

