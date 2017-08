The U.S. Supreme Court has taken up a case in which a "structured dismissal" of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy was used to pay lower-ranking creditors before more senior ones, opening the door to what the government called a bankruptcy "free-for-all."

The case stems from an agreement among some stakeholders in the bankruptcy of trucking company Jevic Holding Corp to end the case before a Chapter 11 plan was approved.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/292hJAg