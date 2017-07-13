Connecticut man charged with threatening U.S. bankruptcy judge

A 62-year-old Hartford, Connecticut man could face to up 10 years behind bars after his arrest for threatening U.S. bankruptcy judge Ann Nevins who was overseeing a Chapter 11 case involving his former company, according to federal prosecutors.

Dusan "David" Mladen was arrested on Tuesday and charged in New Haven with threatening a federal official in a criminal complaint, prosecutors said on Wednesday in a statement.

