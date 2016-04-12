KaloBios swears off price gouging, presses for bankruptcy loan

Bankrupt KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc committed on Monday to pursue modest pricing as seeks to jumpstart its key drug development and distance itself from its former chief executive Martin Shkreli, who was reviled for his price-gouging tactics.

“Our new pricing model is a commitment to define and develop transparent, responsible pricing for the products we hope to bring,” Chief Executive Officer Cameron Durrant said in a statement.

