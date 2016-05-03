FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt KaloBios says deal with investors resolves key dispute
May 3, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

Bankrupt KaloBios says deal with investors resolves key dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Bankrupt KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc is seeking court approval for a settlement with investors who pumped money into it just hours before the arrest of former Chief Executive Officer Martin Shkreli.

The bankrupt biotechnology company will press for an order endorsing the settlement on Thursday, arguing it will end “near-constant litigation” hindering its plan to reorganize, according to court papers filed on Monday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/24oeI7w

