U.S. trustee wants Burns & Levinson bounced as Karmaloop counsel

(Reuters) - The U.S. trustee in Karmaloop Inc’s Chapter 11 case is seeking to disqualify the law firm hired to represent the online apparel boutique, citing investments two partners had in the company and an associate’s marriage to a top company officer.

Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara filed an objection on Monday asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary Walsh in Delaware to deny Karmaloop’s application to retain Burns & Levinson of Boston.

