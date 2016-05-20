New Mexico gets bankruptcy stay lifted to advance pay-to-play lawsuit

The New Mexico State Investment Council may press ahead with a lawsuit delving into a pay-to-play scandal after a judge on Thursday lifted the stay in a bankruptcy filed by one of the scandal’s key figures.

Judge Stacey Jernigan of the Bankruptcy Court in Dallas sided with the council at a hearing where it squared off against Marc Correra, who was caught up in kickback scandals that rocked U.S. public pension funds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OQkPdH