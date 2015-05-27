U.S. trustee doubts KIOR's turnaround, seeks to block Chapter 11 exit

(Reuters) - Biofuel producer KIOR Inc may not have enough money to be a viable business once it exits Chapter 11 and its bankruptcy reorganization plan should be blocked, the U.S. Trustee has said in court papers.

Of $30 million in projected exit financing, KIOR plans to disburse about $7.1 million to creditors and roughly $10 million for payroll and employee benefits, leaving little to make its technology commercially viable, according to Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara.

