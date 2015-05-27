FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trustee doubts KIOR's turnaround, seeks to block Chapter 11 exit
May 27, 2015 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. trustee doubts KIOR's turnaround, seeks to block Chapter 11 exit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Biofuel producer KIOR Inc may not have enough money to be a viable business once it exits Chapter 11 and its bankruptcy reorganization plan should be blocked, the U.S. Trustee has said in court papers.

Of $30 million in projected exit financing, KIOR plans to disburse about $7.1 million to creditors and roughly $10 million for payroll and employee benefits, leaving little to make its technology commercially viable, according to Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SBKghW

