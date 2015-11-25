U.S. trustee says Kirkland runs afoul of Supreme Court on fees

Provisions of Kirkland & Ellis’ engagement in the Samson Resources bankruptcy run afoul of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, the U.S. trustee said on Monday in the watchdog’s latest objection over law firms seeking compensation for defending fee applications.

Kirkland’s engagement allows it to seek compensation from Samson’s estates “for all fees and expenses.” The broad employment provision “ignores the express directives of the U.S. Supreme Court, and is otherwise unreasonable,” Andrew Vara, the acting U.S. trustee for Delaware, said in court papers filed on Monday.

