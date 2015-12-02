Klehr Harrison latest hit by U.S. trustee citing Asarco case

The U.S. trustee in Samson Resources Corp’s bankruptcy objected on Tuesday to a fee application by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg, the second such effort aimed at a law firm working for the oil and gas producer in as many weeks.

A provision in Klehr Harrison’s engagement is so broad it “ignores the express directives” of the U.S. Supreme Court in its ruling in Baker Botts v. Asarco, acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said in a filing.

