a year ago
Linn's unsecured creditors oppose energy producer's cash plan
July 7, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Linn's unsecured creditors oppose energy producer's cash plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Linn Energy LLC are seeking to block the bankrupt energy producer from tapping its cash collateral, arguing its terms would lock the company into an agreement that favors the company's management and banks.

Linn is among the largest energy companies to file for bankruptcy in the current two-year downturn in oil prices and it entered Chapter 11 with a restructuring support agreement with senior lenders to recapitalize the company.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/29AD4mr

