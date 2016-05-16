FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bankrupt energy company Linn prevails in cash collateral dispute
May 16, 2016 / 10:11 PM / a year ago

Bankrupt energy company Linn prevails in cash collateral dispute

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Linn Energy LLC won court approval on Friday for its plan to use cash collateral, overcoming objections by noteholders of subsidiary Berry Petroleum Co LLC who argued it would allow Linn to tap funds Berry needs for itself.

Linn also won approval for other first-day motions, which will allow the company to operate normally while it presses its planned restructuring, Mark Ellis, the company’s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23Vp0Xs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
