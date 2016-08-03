FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linn Energy seeks 180-day extension to file restructuring plan
August 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Linn Energy seeks 180-day extension to file restructuring plan

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Linn Energy LLC, one of the largest oil-and-gas producers to file for bankruptcy, wants a 180-day extension to file a plan to exit Chapter 11, arguing in court papers that more time could help it reach a restructuring agreement with stakeholders.

The energy producer said in court papers on Monday a consensual restructuring may be feasible and that it also needs more time to tackle complex issues amid uncertainty about energy prices affecting exploration and production.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aMGaFP

