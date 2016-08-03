Linn Energy seeks 180-day extension to file restructuring plan

Linn Energy LLC, one of the largest oil-and-gas producers to file for bankruptcy, wants a 180-day extension to file a plan to exit Chapter 11, arguing in court papers that more time could help it reach a restructuring agreement with stakeholders.

The energy producer said in court papers on Monday a consensual restructuring may be feasible and that it also needs more time to tackle complex issues amid uncertainty about energy prices affecting exploration and production.

