Linn Energy looks to confirm Ch. 11 plan to shed $5.5 bln in debt

Linn Energy LLC will go to court on Tuesday to seek approval for its plan to shed $5.5 billion in debt and to exit bankruptcy as two companies, with shareholders fighting the proposal that will wipe out their investment.

Linn filed for bankruptcy in May, becoming one of the biggest oil-and-gas producers to seek court protection from its creditors amid the energy industry's two-year slump. The company has been in talks with stakeholders in recent months on how best to split assets with its Berry Petroleum Co LLC subsidiary.

