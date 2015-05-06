Iron ore's price slump tips Magnetation into Chapter 11

(Reuters) - Hobbled by the fall in iron ore prices, iron ore concentrate and pellet producer Magnetation LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday with a commitment for $135 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

The financing will be provided by certain holders of Magnetation’s senior secured notes and will help support the company, which is 49.9 percent owned by an affiliate of publicly traded AK Steel Corp, during its reorganization, according to a statement on its website.

