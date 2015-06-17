Magnetation urges OK for restructuring deal to speed Ch. 11 exit

(Reuters) - Bankrupt iron ore concentrate and pellet producer Magnetation Inc is seeking a court order to approve its restructuring support agreement, arguing in court papers the deal is critical for it to emerge quickly from Chapter 11.

The agreement is an “integral step” to speed an exit from bankruptcy, Magnetation said in court papers filed on Sunday that seek a July 14 hearing on its motion to approve the deal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CddNUU