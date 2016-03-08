FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2016 / 12:53 PM / a year ago

Magnum Hunter wants out from pipeline deal with affiliate

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

By Jim Christie

Bankrupt energy producer Magnum Hunter Resources says it would save $570,000 a month if it could shed a pipeline contract with an affiliate, a twist on the fights flaring in bankruptcy courts over whether the agreements can be scrapped.

The deals have come under attack by bankrupt energy producers, prompting pipeline companies to counter the contracts have been structured to be bankruptcy-proof.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Tp0vkF

