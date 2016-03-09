FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Magnum Hunter looks to follow Sabine with rejecting pipeline deal
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 9, 2016 / 9:22 PM / a year ago

Magnum Hunter looks to follow Sabine with rejecting pipeline deal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Oil and gas pipeline companies could suffer their second setback this week in bankruptcy court if a judge rules on Thursday that energy producers can sever pipeline contracts, a major concern to the energy industry’s $500 billion midstream sector.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Gross in Delaware will up take a pipeline contract dispute in the bankruptcy of Magnum Hunter Resources Inc on the heels of a closely watched ruling involving Sabine Oil & Gas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/220u6pv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.