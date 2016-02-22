Energy producers using bankruptcy to squeeze pipeline operators

By Jim Christie

Magnum Hunter Resources Corp is seeking court approval to unload a $65 million commitment to help expand a pipeline, becoming the third energy producer recently to use Chapter 11 to try to reject a pipeline deal that some consider bankruptcy proof.

Magnum, which filed for bankruptcy in December with more than $1 billion in debt, argued in court papers it should be allowed to get out of its agreements with Texas Gas Transmission LLC, a subsidiary of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP.

