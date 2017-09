Bankrupt energy company Magnum Hunter Resources Corp is seizing on a recent key ruling to try to get out of long-term contracts with a pipeline operator.

Magnum in court papers filed on Thursday in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware said it aims to break two agreements with Oneok Rockies Midstream LLC, a subsidiary of Oneok Partners LP, in light of the “bleak” outlook for the oil and gas industry.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1pRtgdt