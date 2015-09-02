FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bankruptcy, tax cases break against marijuana industry
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
September 2, 2015 / 11:18 AM / 2 years ago

Bankruptcy, tax cases break against marijuana industry

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aspiring marijuana entrepreneurs have been getting blunt reminders in recent weeks that federal courts are unsympathetic venues - even in states where the cannabis industry is booming.

In Colorado, where voters in 2012 approved recreational marijuana use by adults, the U.S. Bankruptcy Appellate Panel of the 10th Circuit last month affirmed a bankruptcy judge’s decision denying relief to a Denver couple who ran a marijuana growing operation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1N9PCjI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.