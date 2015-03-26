U.S. trustee to appeals panel: Just say no to marijuana bankruptcy

(Reuters) - Failed pot entrepreneurs in Colorado’s legal marijuana trade should not be allowed a fresh start through bankruptcy because their business remains illegal under federal law, according to the U.S. trustee in a closely watched appeal.

The case of Frank and Sarah Arenas of Denver, who are appealing the dismissal of their bankruptcy, tests how far U.S. courts may go in accommodating business spurred by state laws legalizing pot, which remains a controlled substance under federal law.

