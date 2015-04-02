FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No relief seen for failed marijuana firms in bankruptcy court
April 2, 2015 / 8:48 PM / 2 years ago

No relief seen for failed marijuana firms in bankruptcy court

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government may turn a blind eye to the budding marijuana industry in states experimenting with legalization, but failed pot entrepreneurs should not expect any relief in federal bankruptcy courts.

A test case involving a couple who owned a marijuana growhouse in Colorado suggests failed pot businesses will face a chilly reception in U.S. bankruptcy court, said Hilary Bricken, chair of the regulated substances practice group at Harris Moure.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IVPAqo

