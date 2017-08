Midwestern grocery chain Marsh Supermarkets filed for bankruptcy on Thursday after cost-cutting measures failed to offset strains from increasing competition.

The Indianapolis-based chain said in a statement its remaining 44 locations would stay open while it presses its Chapter 11 case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware and that it aims to find buyer for all or part of its business.

