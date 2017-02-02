Promoters of Mavericks big-wave surfing contest seek bankruptcy

The promoters of the world-renowned Mavericks surfing competition have filed for bankruptcy after being swamped by what they said on Wednesday was a campaign by "certain third parties" to hurt them, among other problems.

Cartel Management Inc and Titans of Mavericks LLC, both owned by music producer Griffin Guess, were forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday to try to arrange a sale or a restructuring, according to papers filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Los Angeles.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kVbfwH