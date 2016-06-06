McKinsey under fire again over disclosures in Chapter 11 cases

A unit of McKinsey & Co working for Alpha Natural Resources should be sanctioned for failing to fully disclose potential conflicts in the coal producer’s bankruptcy, a firm owned by the founder of restructuring rival AlixPartners LLP said on Monday.

The consulting company’s unit has only given the appearance of complying with bankruptcy disclosure rules, Mar-Bow Value Partners LLC said in court papers written in part by Steven Rhodes, the former judge in Detroit’s landmark Chapter 9 bankruptcy case.

