McKinsey under fire again over disclosures in Chapter 11 cases
June 6, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

McKinsey under fire again over disclosures in Chapter 11 cases

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

A unit of McKinsey & Co working for Alpha Natural Resources should be sanctioned for failing to fully disclose potential conflicts in the coal producer’s bankruptcy, a firm owned by the founder of restructuring rival AlixPartners LLP said on Monday.

The consulting company’s unit has only given the appearance of complying with bankruptcy disclosure rules, Mar-Bow Value Partners LLC said in court papers written in part by Steven Rhodes, the former judge in Detroit’s landmark Chapter 9 bankruptcy case.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VIMJKp

