Personal bankruptcy filings in the so-called Petroplex region of Texas are picking up as the energy industry’s hard times cool a local economy that was supercharged in recent years by high oil prices.

The collapse in oil prices has already made its mark in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Midland, a city of 124,000 residents atop the Permian Basin, the nation’s biggest shale oil basin.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Lv3aBx