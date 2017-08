A U.S. Bankruptcy judge urged the chairman of Midstates Petroleum Co Inc on Monday to reconsider the energy producer's bonus plan for top executives, prompting the company to postpone its request for the plan's approval.

The plan would pay up to $2.1 million to top Midstates' executives if they meet certain performance targets, but was opposed by the U.S. trustee, the government's bankruptcy watchdog.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aPIA6q