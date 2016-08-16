Midstates unsecured creditors push to increase recovery

Unsecured creditors of Midstates Petroleum Co are requesting an emergency court order allowing them to press for a larger recovery on the grounds that the bankrupt energy producer has been greatly undervaluing its assets.

Midstates' unsecured creditors' committee said in court papers on Monday it conducted a probe that found the value of the energy producer's unencumbered assets was "hundreds of millions of dollars" greater than the company has previously stated in proposing a $6.2 million recovery for them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2aSQq05