a year ago
Midstates unsecured creditors question new recovery proposal
August 26, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Midstates unsecured creditors question new recovery proposal

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Unsecured creditors of Midstates Petroleum Co on Thursday called for an emergency conference on the energy producer's plan to exit bankruptcy after the company said it could offer them an improved recovery on their claims.

The offer was a surprise and came at the "11th hour," ahead of a confirmation hearing on Sept. 2 on the plan, the unsecured creditors said in papers requesting an emergency status conference with U.S Bankruptcy Judge David Jones in Houston.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bSy0Kb

