Midstates Petroleum Co on Friday said a bid by its unsecured creditors to have a judge schedule an emergency conference on the energy producer's revised plan to exit bankruptcy was yet another attempt to delay the plan's confirmation.

Midstates in court papers said there was no need for a status conference ahead of a Sept. 2 confirmation hearing because changes to its plan "could not be more straightforward."

