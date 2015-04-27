Harvey Miller, leading bankruptcy attorney, dies at 82

April 27 (Reuters) - Bankruptcy lawyer Harvey Miller, who led Lehman Brothers through its record-breaking Chapter 11 case starting in 2008, has died at 82, after a battle with ALS, his law firm, Weil Gotshal & Manges, announced on Monday.

Miller, dubbed the lion of the bankruptcy bar, helped pioneer the rise of restructuring law as a major practice at many big firms. He joined Weil in 1969 and built its bankruptcy practice into a global powerhouse, playing key roles in the bankruptcies of Lehman, American Airlines, Enron and WorlCom. (Reporting by Nick Brown; Editing by Alan Crosby)