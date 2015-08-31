Bankrupt rare earths miner Molycorp says needs to implement bonuses

(Reuters) - Bankrupt rare earths miner Molycorp Inc is seeking court approval for an incentive program for its seven most senior executives, saying it needs them to successfully reorganize or sell any key units.

The only U.S. supplier of rare earths, which are used in a range of products from smartphones to military jet engines, said in court papers filed on Thursday that its program would include its chief executive officer, chief financial officer, general counsel and four executive vice presidents in charge of the company’s major business units.

