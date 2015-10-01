Calif. county urges lifting Chapter 11 stay to oversee Molycorp mine

(Reuters) - Local officials in California say they need to be exempted from the stay in Molycorp Inc’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy to enforce state environmental regulations at the rare earths producer’s Mountain Pass mine to prevent severe pollution there.

Lifting the stay could also pressure Molycorp to honor $13.4 million in financial assurances made to the County of San Bernardino for reclamation work, the county said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

