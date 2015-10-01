FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Calif. county urges lifting Chapter 11 stay to oversee Molycorp mine
October 1, 2015 / 10:32 AM / 2 years ago

Calif. county urges lifting Chapter 11 stay to oversee Molycorp mine

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Local officials in California say they need to be exempted from the stay in Molycorp Inc’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy to enforce state environmental regulations at the rare earths producer’s Mountain Pass mine to prevent severe pollution there.

Lifting the stay could also pressure Molycorp to honor $13.4 million in financial assurances made to the County of San Bernardino for reclamation work, the county said in court papers filed on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LScbIi

