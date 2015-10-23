Molycorp says need more time to control bankruptcy to press sale

Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc is seeking court approval to extend its exclusive control of its bankruptcy as it prepares a sale of the company, the company said in a court filing.

Molycorp in court papers filed on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware urged Judge Christopher Sontchi to approve another 100 days for an exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan. It said that due diligence materials related to the sale could be distributed within days.

