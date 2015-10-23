FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Molycorp says need more time to control bankruptcy to press sale
October 23, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Molycorp says need more time to control bankruptcy to press sale

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Rare earths miner Molycorp Inc is seeking court approval to extend its exclusive control of its bankruptcy as it prepares a sale of the company, the company said in a court filing.

Molycorp in court papers filed on Wednesday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware urged Judge Christopher Sontchi to approve another 100 days for an exclusive right to file a Chapter 11 plan. It said that due diligence materials related to the sale could be distributed within days.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1R0llCu

