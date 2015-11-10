Molycorp noteholders, creditors say miner aims to surrender to Oaktree

Noteholders and unsecured creditors of Molycorp Inc aim to block the bid by the miner of rare earths to extend control of its bankruptcy by 100 days, arguing the company is looking for more time to surrender to its largest secured lender, Oaktree Capital Management LP.

Molycorp last week announced a “dual track” restructuring plan in which it would either emerge as a stand-alone company or sell itself after having asked Judge Christopher Sontchi in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware last month to push its exclusive period for filing a Chapter 11 plan through Jan. 31.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PzI5dv