FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Molycorp noteholders, creditors say miner aims to surrender to Oaktree
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 10, 2015 / 11:58 AM / 2 years ago

Molycorp noteholders, creditors say miner aims to surrender to Oaktree

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Noteholders and unsecured creditors of Molycorp Inc aim to block the bid by the miner of rare earths to extend control of its bankruptcy by 100 days, arguing the company is looking for more time to surrender to its largest secured lender, Oaktree Capital Management LP.

Molycorp last week announced a “dual track” restructuring plan in which it would either emerge as a stand-alone company or sell itself after having asked Judge Christopher Sontchi in Bankruptcy Court in Delaware last month to push its exclusive period for filing a Chapter 11 plan through Jan. 31.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PzI5dv

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.