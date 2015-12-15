FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. trustee says Molycorp lender seeks bankruptcy-court-like power
December 15, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. trustee says Molycorp lender seeks bankruptcy-court-like power

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Dec 15 -

The government’s bankruptcy watchdog opposes Molycorp Inc’s reorganization plan for ceding to its lender Oaktree Capital Management veto power over many aspects of the rare earths miner’s financial affairs, according to the U.S. trustee.

“The plan contains provisions that attempt to deprive creditors of due process in the claim resolution process,” Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said in papers filed on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RPcxSg

