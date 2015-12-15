U.S. trustee says Molycorp lender seeks bankruptcy-court-like power

Dec 15 -

The government’s bankruptcy watchdog opposes Molycorp Inc’s reorganization plan for ceding to its lender Oaktree Capital Management veto power over many aspects of the rare earths miner’s financial affairs, according to the U.S. trustee.

“The plan contains provisions that attempt to deprive creditors of due process in the claim resolution process,” Acting U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara said in papers filed on Friday.

