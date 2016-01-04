Molycorp's bid to exit bankruptcy said to be rigged for lender

Jan 4 (Reuters) -

Molycorp Inc’s plan to exit bankruptcy has drawn a range of objections that argue the proposal by the only U.S. rare earths miner is rigged in favor of lender Oaktree Capital Management.

Molycorp’s official committee of unsecured creditors in redacted court papers filed on Wednesday said the company’s disclosure statement and plan were not proposed in good faith and were linked to “a sham bidding process.”

