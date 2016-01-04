FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Molycorp's bid to exit bankruptcy said to be rigged for lender
January 4, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Molycorp's bid to exit bankruptcy said to be rigged for lender

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) -

Molycorp Inc’s plan to exit bankruptcy has drawn a range of objections that argue the proposal by the only U.S. rare earths miner is rigged in favor of lender Oaktree Capital Management.

Molycorp’s official committee of unsecured creditors in redacted court papers filed on Wednesday said the company’s disclosure statement and plan were not proposed in good faith and were linked to “a sham bidding process.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ZK9HjV

